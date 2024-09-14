Maryanne Demasi recently put an article together about the Federal Governments ‘Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2023’ here 👇

As it’s relevant, I felt it was a good opportunity to revisit a piece I put together in May 2023 covering the Australian Twitter Files.

Although some are linked in the article, here is a link to some of my correspondence over the past few years. COVID 19 Correspondence

Every day I am realising more and more, that government is not my friend. Here is the article. 👇

The Australian Twitter Files

Australia's very own health censorship apparatus in full swing

With the 🇦🇺 #AusTwitterFiles on censorship gaining traction with Senator Alex Antic's revelation from a recent freedom of information request, I encourage all who have an investigative mind to dig further into any conflicts of interest and links to global corporatist entities by the ATAGI and the TGA.

I recently wrote to Brendan Murphy and Mark Butler with my ongoing concerns about COVID19 Countermeasures and Children (especially those in care)

In the response received by Dr Grant Pegg, Principal Medical Advisor, Pharmacovigilance Branch, Health Products Regulation Group, he passed the buck (they do this a lot) to ATAGI and TGA

So, with @mtaibbi and @NAffects confirming the relationship between Twitter 1.0 and the Department of Home Affairs.

In @SenatorAntic recent cross examination of the Dept. of Home Affairs, they confirmed that they are not responsible for determining the reason they should request the removal of content from social media platforms but are acting on the “expert advice from the Department of Health”.

I had already written a letter requesting if Australia’s government had been involved in censorship as exposed by the original #TwitterFiles

In their reply, they fobbed me off, and as we have now come to understand, knowing full well they were giving "expert advice” to the Department of Home Affairs to censor Australian social media accounts.

So, now that we know the Department of Health is directing the Department of Home affairs to censor Australians on COVID related conversations, but the Department of Health is receiving their expert advice from ATAGI and the TGA.

Who is the main driver behind censoring critical information and debate?

We now know that the AHPRA censored Australian doctors for recommending early treatment protocols and against any concerns they might have had regarding the COVID-19 countermeasures, so as not to “undermine” the roll out.

And as we’ve found out from a letter sent to suspended Dr William Bay, “AHPRA acts independently to the Australian Government.

Which Dr William Bay @DrBillyBay sought to challenge in Australia’s Courts

But we also know Australia’s legal system has not been conducive in allowing evidence to be presented over concerns regarding the roll out of the COVID-19 countermeasures, and in particular to children.

Myself and 5 other plaintiffs, apparently did not have enough standing to bring about a challenge to the approval of the countermeasures for children by the TGA including on the advice of ATAGI.

There is now overwhelming evidence that there have been nefarious actions to censor critical information for Australians to make informed decisions about their health, but which also could have saved the lives of many Australians during the last 3 years. My questions around censorship topics focused on:

And what about the role of the NATIONAL COVID CLINICAL EVIDENCE TASKFORCE (NCCET) set up to review the evidence of potential COVId-19 treatments (which by the way were available from the beginning)

No Australian government department has had to face any real scrutiny for their decisions over the past 3 years, either via the courts, over social media due to censorship, or even Australia’s MSM, as it is increasingly becoming evident, they all appear to be a mouthpiece for the State, and as shared by @DumerNatalie, a disrespectful mouthpiece at that.

Australia’s MSM didn’t even run a comprehensive report on an enquiry set up via One Nation Australia and other Senators interviewing expert witnesses regarding Australia’s response to COVID. This alone should prove they are biased and captured.

So, we already know there should be more of a spotlight on our TGA.

From FDA to MHRA: are drug regulators for hire? By: Investigative journalist

And it’s not through lack of trying to get information out of ATAGI.

Elizabeth Hart @elizmhart, who is an independent researcher investigating the gross over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy, sent this letter to Nigel Crawford, Chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI)

Why does ATAGI recommend COVID-19 mRNA injections for all children aged 5 to 11 years?

So, to find out where the head of the snake is, who do Australia’s investigative journalists, researchers, and true representative politicians focus on in this tangled web of Health Bureaucracy overreach and censorship? Is it:

The TGA?

The ATAGI?

The AHPRA?

The NCCET?

National Cabinet?

Or is it at a more sinister global level, where organisations like the WHO, the WEF, the UN and individuals such as Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab dictate their censorship terms through people like Australia’s Jane Halton who played an integral part in the EVENT 201 preparedness exercise in October of 2019.

Either way, make no mistake, our government is determined to look at further censorship under the guise of protecting Australians from mis and dis information, just like the Event 201 exercise programmed all stakeholders to work towards.

The question is…. Will you let them?

And here we are. 👇

