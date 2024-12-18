Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Reviewing Playford Council South Australia DNA Contamination Motion

Ordinary Council - 17 December 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Dec 18, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Link to City of Playford Youtube

3 Australian Health Bureaucrats on Children and COVID

Dystopian Down under

Dystopian Down Under
Addressing allegations that DNA contamination in the mRNA shots is ‘misinformation’
Following increased public interest in the issue of excessive synthetic DNA contamination in the modified RNA (mod-RNA) Covid vaccines, Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued a statement alleging that the scientific evidence of the contamination is invalid, and that online reporting of the issue is “misinformation…
Read more
2 months ago · 403 likes · 169 comments · Rebekah Barnett, Anandamide, Courageous Truth, Dr Ah Kahn Syed, Jessica Rose, and Julian Gillespie

TGA funding

Dystopian Down under 2

Dystopian Down Under
BOMBSHELL: Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show
Internal emails from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reveal that the regulator withheld knowledge of DNA contamination risks relating to the modRNA vaccines from the public, presenting a picture of certainty on safety where there is none…
Read more
9 hours ago · 103 likes · 10 comments · Rebekah Barnett

Flow Media

Flow Media Shows

Flow News

Love Adelaide Walk for life

House of refuge

I’ll Speak for you

end

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Episode 35 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australian Retired Circuit Court Judge Stuart Lindsay discusses the recent Dr William Bay outcome in the Supreme Court of Queensland.
  Mark Neugebauer
Friday night update - Dr William Bay, DNA Contamination, Bovaer
  Mark Neugebauer
COVID 19 Vaccine truth bomb presented to Port Adelaide Council South Australia
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 34 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Bumper presentation - Sunday 8 December
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 32 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer