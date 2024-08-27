In this post from the House Judiciary GOP it outlines that Mark Zuckerberg admitted three things:

1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans.

2. Facebook censored Americans.

3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Here is the full letter.

Many people already knew that this was happening due the revelations coming out of the Twitter Files which made it’s way to Australian shores as the #AustralianTwitterFiles which I covered myself here 👇

But if you want the full comprehensive breakdown of the Twitter Files this should keep you busy for quite some time. 👇

Western Governments and their security agencies around the world willfully kept critical information from individuals, which prevented them making informed decisions about their health and well being.

Is it any wonder Australian senators have a rejected a call from Senator Ralph Babet to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the government’s pandemic response. 👇

What are they worried about, and what have they got to hide?

We must keep the pressure on and make them more accountable to the people who elected them.

Take care

