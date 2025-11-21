Re: Request for a temporary pause on new prescriptions of puberty blockers for minors in South Australia, while safeguarding continuity of care for current patients

Dear Premier Malinauskas and Honourable Members,

I am writing to you out of deep concern for the safety and wellbeing of children in South Australia. International developments in paediatric gender medicine, including significant policy shifts in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Queensland, point to growing uncertainty about the long-term safety and governance of puberty-blocking medications (GnRH agonists) when prescribed to minors.

My concern comes from a child-protection perspective, not a political one. I am not advocating for abrupt discontinuation of treatment for children already receiving puberty blockers. Rather, I am asking the South Australian Government to introduce a precautionary and time-limited pause on new prescriptions, so that practice in this state can be reviewed and strengthened in line with emerging evidence, legal requirements, and international safety standards.

________________________________________

Why this matters — Child protection, evidence, and South Australian obligations

1. International evidence is shifting toward greater caution

Recent developments reflect a clear pattern of increasing global caution:

• The United Kingdom — following the Cass Review and expert advice, has halted routine commissioning of puberty blockers for under-18s in the NHS, and has placed indefinite restrictions on private supply due to “unacceptable safety risk.”

• New Zealand has paused new prescriptions of puberty blockers for gender-related care, pending the completion of further evidence reviews.

• Queensland has paused new starts for puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for minors following clinical governance concerns identified within state services.

These decisions do not abolish gender-affirming care; they reflect government recognition that the long-term evidence is limited, the risks may be under-characterised, and that more rigorous clinical governance and consent frameworks are necessary to protect children.

2. South Australia has specific legal duties around consent and child safety

South Australia already possesses a clear legislative framework that requires strong safeguards when treating minors:

• Under the Consent to Medical Treatment and Palliative Care Act 1995 (SA), clinicians must determine and document a minor’s capacity to consent, and for many young people, treatment will also require parental/guardian consent.

• The Children and Young People (Safety) Act 2017 (SA) establishes a statewide responsibility to protect children from harm and ensure their wellbeing in all service systems.

• SA Health’s own Statewide Gender Diversity Model of Care outlines the expected multidisciplinary approach and consent processes, but this Model has not yet been reviewed in light of the significant international policy developments of 2022–2025.

A temporary pause on new starts would give South Australia the opportunity to evaluate whether current practices remain aligned with these legal obligations and whether the existing Model of Care provides adequate safeguards.

3. A pause protects children on all sides of the issue

This discussion is often polarised, but child protection must consider both types of risk:

• Risks of insufficient governance or evidence (e.g., bone density impacts, fertility, cognitive/emotional development, lack of long-term studies).

• Risks of abrupt removal of care, which can destabilise vulnerable young people already on treatment.

A temporary pause on new starts, combined with preservation of continuity for current patients, is the balanced middle path that several jurisdictions have taken. It is both cautious and compassionate.

________________________________________

My request — A balanced, evidence-based and SA-aligned approach

I respectfully ask the South Australian Government to implement the following:

1. A temporary pause on all new prescriptions of puberty blockers for minors

This pause should apply to all new initiations of GnRH agonists for gender-related indications in state-funded services, for a defined period (e.g., 6–12 months).

2. Clear protection of existing patients

Children already receiving puberty blockers should not have their treatment interrupted. Continuity of care is essential to avoid clinical or emotional harm.

3. An independent review of SA practices

Commission an expert panel (clinical, legal, ethics, child protection) to review:

• Implementation of the Statewide Gender Diversity Model of Care

• Capacity and consent assessments under the Consent to Medical Treatment Act

• Governance, documentation standards, and multidisciplinary assessment fidelity

• Long-term monitoring of bone health, fertility, psychological outcomes

• Whether SA should establish a data registry similar to models now recommended internationally

4. Strengthened governance and reporting

Following the review, SA Health should update clinical requirements to include:

• Mandatory multidisciplinary assessment (psychology/psychiatry + paediatric endocrinology)

• Detailed informed consent processes with documented understanding of long-term uncertainties

• Clear fertility preservation counselling

• Routine audit, external review, and transparent clinical reporting mechanisms

5. Transparent communication with families and clinicians

This should include clear public messaging that:

• Existing treatment will continue

• The pause is evidence-driven, safety-focused, and temporary

• The goal is to ensure the highest standard of care for South Australian children

________________________________________

Why South Australia should act now

SA has historically been a leader in health policy and child protection. By taking a measured, precautionary approach that reflects both international evidence and local legal duties, the state can ensure that care for gender-diverse young people is safe, lawful, and sustainably governed.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

I would appreciate acknowledgement of this correspondence.

Yours sincerely,

Mark Neugebauer

Resident of South Australia

erich.neug@pm.me

Global / Interstate Policy Changes — Puberty Blockers (Summary)

United Kingdom - Indefinite ban / restriction on prescribing to under-18s

- On 29 May 2024, the UK introduced emergency restrictions: no new patients under 18 on puberty-suppressing hormones from private EEA prescribers. GOV.UK

- On 11 Dec 2024, the ban was made indefinite, based on advice from the Commission on Human Medicines, citing “unacceptable safety risk.” GOV.UK

- The Cass Review (Hilary Cass) found limited long-term evidence on safety and efficacy; recommended use primarily in trials, more trials, and stronger governance. GOV.UK

New Zealand - Pause on new puberty blocker prescriptions

- From 19 December 2025, New Zealand will halt new prescriptions of GnRH analogues for gender-affirming care in under-18s. Existing users (for gender dysphoria) will continue. RNZ

- Reason: “to ensure treatments are safe and carefully managed.” RNZ

- The Ministry of Health’s evidence brief concluded there is a lack of high-quality evidence on benefits and long-term harms. Ministry of Health NZ

Nordic Countries (Sweden, Finland, etc.) - More cautious / research-oriented approach

Sweden (2022): National Board of Health and Welfare updated its youth gender dysphoria guidelines. Their conclusion: “at a group level … the risks of puberty blockers … are likely to outweigh the expected benefits.” They recommend GnRH analogues only in research or very exceptional cases. SEGM

- The Swedish guidance emphasizes strong psychosocial evaluation, screening for psychiatric comorbidities (autism, ADHD), and that treatment should preferably occur in a research context. SEGM

- A narrative review of gender-affirming care in the Nordic region notes growing legal and clinical caution, consistent with stricter or more structured pathways. SAGE Journals

Queensland, Australia - Pause / review of new hormone therapy for minors

- Queensland Health has paused Stage 1 (puberty blockade) and Stage 2 (gender-affirming hormones) for new public patients under 18, pending a review, after reports of poor governance, inadequate consent, and lack of oversight. ABC

- Child and adolescent psychiatrists raised concerns in an official letter about the existing model of care, including very high proportions of young people progressing to hormones, and unclear assessment pathways. Queensland Health

