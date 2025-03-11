From event page 👇

Join us live on Wednesday 19 March at 8pm AEDT where our host Robyn Chuter will take us on a journey of discovery and activation.

Quite by accident, Katie Ashby-Koppens and Rebekah Barnett have instigated what can only be described as a remarkable community response to a highly concerning health issue. Katie’s role as the solicitor on record for the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia, and Rebekah’s subsequent Freedom of Information request as an investigative journalist, set the ball rolling. And this is where the story really gets interesting – idependent research followed that demonstrated there was DNA contamination in the Pfizer injections, then the news of the DNA contamination entered the public discourse when a group of Port Hedland Councillors successfully passed a Motion that the matter needed to be addressed at a Council level for the benefit of their local community. The story gets better – after the success of the Port Hedland Motion, many other Councils, Councillors, and concerned Australians have now come together to assist each other in preparing similar Motions.

Our webinar will bring the key figures of this story together for the first time; Katie and Rebekah will share their part in this incredible story, Jessica Rose PhD will help us understand the science, and Roy Rogers of the Port Headland Motion group will report on how the various Councils across the country are progressing and explain how you can also get involved with your own Council.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear our experts, to bring your questions, and to get involved with a grass roots movement that is impacting local governments across the nation.

Our panelists;

Katie Ashby-Koppens has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, in mid 2021, she took a sabbatical. While on break, Katie became concerned with significant breaches to human rights and the failure to uphold corner stone principles of the law. Cutting the sabbatical short, Katie joined Voices For Freedom New Zealand, an organisation that assisted people who suffered human rights violations, as their head of legal. Katie has been involved in many cases around mandates in New Zealand and the mRNA Covid19 products on both sides of the Tasman. Katie was legal case manager on the kids’ case in New Zealand, and worked on the Babies Cases in Australia. More recently Katie is the solicitor on the record for the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia and has been actively engaging US, New Zealand and Australian governments to inform them on the UN and WHO Pandemic Treaties.

Rebekah Barnett is an independent journalist and fellow at the Brownstone Institute. She holds a BA in Communications from the University of Western Australia, and advocates for Australians injured by the Covid injections. She is the author of Dystopian Downunder and is a regular contributor to podcasts and webinars both locally and internationally. Her work has gained her critical international acclaim. Rebekah has attended many Australian and International conferences on behalf of publications and media platforms she contributes to, including The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) founded by Dr Jordan Petersen, John Anderson and Barroness Straud, the Australian Freedom Conference with Tucker Carlson, the Australians for Science and Freedom conference.

Jessica Rose PhD is a Canadian researcher with degrees in Applied Mathematics and Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Computational Biology, from Bar Ilan University, Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. For the past three years, Jess has been independently analyzing the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database to bring understanding to the public of the magnitude and range of the safety signals emitted from VAERS in the context of the COVID-19 injectable products.

She has become a prolific writer (Jessica Rose Substack) , presenter (jessicasuniverse.com) and spokesperson for individuals suffering adverse events in the context of what are technologically and biologically novel products that have recently independently been discovered to contain large amounts of DNA material.

She has presented her work to the European Parliament in Brussels, to FDA at three FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meetings, and at many international conferences including in England, Estonia, Sweden, Croatia, Romania, the U.S., Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Portugal and South Africa. She has also provided testimony at a United States Senate hearing in Washington, DC.

Jess has also written chapters in three books that focus on data-backed analyses of harms in the context of the COVID-19 injectable products, participated in many video documentaries, and hundreds of podcasts and interviews in order to bring data, science and discourse to the public.

Roy Rogers' background includes a decade of school teaching and a lifetime closely linked to agriculture. He has been a Farmer, a Seeds Franchise Manager, a Cropping Trial Site Manager, a Grain Broker, a State Pulse Industry Body Chairman and has had affiliations with numerous agricultural research and industry bodies, always eager to advance best practices in Agriculture.

His engagement with Agriculture has also seen him heavily engaged in Agri-Politics to improve the lot of farmers in what he sees as a corporate, market, and politically captured industry. His sense of justice and fair play was triggered by the political shenanigans which surrounded the Covid phenomenon and the political and media mayhem that followed. He and his wife Barbara were subsequently motivated to be South Australian state coordinators in the Monica Smit led ‘Make Your Vote Count’ movement in the last round of federal and SA state elections, the goal being to advance those minor parties and independents who shared freedom values.

Since 2022 Roy has worked with an SA based subcommittee to assist communities to understand the workings of local Councils and how to achieve better value from them. This grew into an inevitable involvement in the Port Hedland led initiative in tackling the DNA contamination issue when it emerged in October 2024.

