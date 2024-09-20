This is part 2 of a 2 part post of videos from 6 courageous South Australian’s ‘Rising Up’ while navigating a complex world.

Part 1 can be found here.

John and Edna Tate - Challenging the Adelaide Hills Council

Greg Croser - Clutching at the Constitution

Kym Kingdon - Faith, Health, Purpose. (Honorary South Australia)

All videos can be found and shared from Rumble as well

Dr Graham Lyons - Government Tyranny

Michael Arbon - Faith and Politics in Australia

Angela Rojas - Sexually Explicit Children’s Literature

