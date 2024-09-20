Recap of Rise Up Australia event 7 Sept 2024- Mt Pleasant South Australia - Part 2
A review of the event's speakers from the day.
This is part 2 of a 2 part post of videos from 6 courageous South Australian’s ‘Rising Up’ while navigating a complex world.
Part 1 can be found here.
John and Edna Tate - Challenging the Adelaide Hills Council
Greg Croser - Clutching at the Constitution
Kym Kingdon - Faith, Health, Purpose. (Honorary South Australia)
All videos can be found and shared from Rumble as well
Dr Graham Lyons - Government Tyranny
Michael Arbon - Faith and Politics in Australia
Angela Rojas - Sexually Explicit Children’s Literature
