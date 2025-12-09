You may recall my initial email to South Australian politicians regarding my request to temporarily pause ‘new’ prescriptions of puberty blockers due to emerging international reviews and evidence of permanent and serious harm. If not, you can catch up here 👇

A couple of days ago I received a response from Minister Picton, which you can read here. 👇

For those who followed the COVID saga with healthy skepticism and critique, it’s worthwhile considering after reading the Ministers response, that the last five years of COVID-19 revealed how once-trusted regulatory agencies can become captured instruments of orthodoxy, aggressively silencing dissenting doctors through investigations, suspensions and vague ‘professional conduct’ threats; exactly the same mechanisms now being cited to reassure the public that gender medicine for children remains safely in the hands of reviewers and independent clinicians.

Doctors are a tightly regulated profession, and are responsible to their employer, their clinical governance, their College, their professional guidelines and ethics, and the National and State Medical Boards’ codes, guidelines and policies.

and this one is especially interesting,

Doctors making decisions regarding the treatment of their patients are also legally responsible

Oh dear, does anyone else think that Doctors are going to be thrown under the bus as the tenacious Elizabeth Hart hints at regularly, ‘did they obtain full, free, and informed consent?’

Anyway I digress. Below is my response to Minister Picton and other politicians and aspiring politicians. Got to keep receipts after all.

Dear Minister Picton,

Thank you for your reply dated 7 November 2025 (attached) regarding medical care for children experiencing gender dysphoria in South Australia.

While I appreciate your acknowledgment of the national review being conducted by the NHMRC, your response did not address several core concerns raised in my original correspondence—particularly my request for a temporary pause on irreversible or high-risk medical interventions for minors until the new national guidelines are completed.

Given the significant changes occurring internationally in relation to paediatric gender medicine, and the precautionary approaches recently adopted in the UK, Finland, Sweden, Norway, France, Denmark and the Netherlands, I respectfully seek direct clarification on the following points:

1. Will South Australia consider interim precautionary measures while the NHMRC review is underway?

My initial concern remains unchanged:

What safeguards are in place to protect children during this period of uncertainty, given that the review was commissioned precisely because of contested evidence and inconsistent clinical practices?

Your response did not address whether a temporary pause, partial pause, or strengthened oversight is under consideration.

2. Has SA Health conducted its own audit or review of paediatric gender services?

You referenced reviews conducted in New South Wales and Queensland, both of which identified issues requiring further attention.

Could you please confirm:

· whether South Australia has undertaken any internal audit, evaluation, or safety review of its own services · if so, when it was completed and whether it will be publicly released · if not, why SA is not undertaking a similar process to NSW and QLD

3. How is SA Health ensuring clinical consistency and evidence-based practice in the interim?

You stated that doctors are guided by their employer, Colleges, and medical boards.

However, as international reviews have found, oversight alone does not ensure consistency or safety.

Could you outline:

· how SA monitors compliance with guidelines · how variations in practice are identified and managed · whether any outcome data, complication rates, or long-term follow-up data are being collected

4. Transparency of treatment numbers and outcomes

As per my original correspondence, does SA Health collect and publish:

· the number of minors receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries · age distribution · adverse events · psychological or medical outcomes · rates of detransition or discontinuation

If not, what is the rationale for not doing so?

5. Alignment with international evidence

You mentioned that NSW and QLD found services to be “safe and evidence-based.”

However, their own reviews were careful to highlight evidence gaps, the need for more research, and areas of concern.

In light of the extensive systematic reviews conducted overseas, could you clarify how SA Health is ensuring it remains aligned with the most up-to-date international evidence rather than relying solely on existing Australian guidelines which may be outdated?

Minister, I appreciate the time taken to respond, but given the seriousness of medical interventions for young people and the ongoing national reassessment, I am seeking specific answers to these outstanding issues.

My core request remains that South Australia adopt a precautionary approach until the NHMRC review is complete.

It would be helpful to understand the Government’s position on this matter.

Thank you again for your attention. I look forward to your clarification on the above questions.

Yours sincerely,

Mark Neugebauer

end

