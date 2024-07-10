Protect Children by Standing up against Censorship and Protect Free Speech
There is no such thing as a transgender child, and Billboard Chris is going to make this understood in his legal battle against Australia’s @eSafetyOffice.
To find out more Listen to Chris’s message below:
To support Chris head to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) site by clicking the image below.
Read more about it in an article by Rebekah Barnett (Dystopian Down Under)
It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Luke 17:2
