Professor Gigi Foster - Battleground South Australia - Lead up to March 2026

Gigi Foster is a Professor, at University of NSW School of Economics; a Senior Scholar, Brownstone Institute; a BA in Ethics, Politics and Economics, and a PhD in Economics.

Professor Foster works in diverse fields including education, social influence, time use, lab experiments, behavioural economics, and Australian policy, while also publishing in both specialised and cross-disciplinary outlets such as Quantitative Economics, Journal of Economic Behavior and Organisation, Journal of Population Economics, Journal of Economic Psychology, and Human Relations.

She was named 2019 Young Economist of the Year by the Economic Society of Australia.

Professor Foster has filled numerous roles of service to the profession and engages heavily on economic matters with the Australian community as one of Australia’s leading economics communicators in the media and at live events.

Her innovative teaching, featuring strategic innovation and integration with research, was awarded a 2017 Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) Citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning.

She co-founded the think tank Australians for Science and Freedom (scienceandfreedom.org) in 2023 and is actively involved in the new higher education experiment Academia Libera Mentis (liberamentis.org).

She is an author most recently of The Great Covid Panic for the Brownstone Institute 2021, with Paul Frijters and Michael Baker, and Do Lockdowns and Border Closures Serve the “Greater Good”? – Connor Court 2022, with Sanjeev Sabhlok.

She has appeared on mainstream programs such as ABC Q&A and Channel 7 Spotlight as well as various podcasts such as; John Anderson Media, Commanding the Narrative with Stephen Tripp, and Club Grubbery with Graham Hood and John Larter.

Professor Foster also has an Adelaide connection, having lived in Marden Adelaide for 6 years, from 2003 through 2009, together with her husband and two young children at the time. During this time, she worked at UniSA’s School of Commerce.

Australians for Science and Freedom

Academia Libera Mentis

The Manipulators’ Playbook - Gigi Foster

ALARM BELLS: The WHO Pandemic Agreement Is Here – And It’s Worse Than You Think

Australia Didn’t Reject WHO’s Pandemic Regulations

