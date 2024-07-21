It’s amazing to realise that Australian’s have been trying to warn us for decades about what we are facing today.

See South Australia’s the Hon. Ann Bressington MLC speech from 10 years ago calling out #ClimateScam #Agenda21 #ClubofRome #NewWorldOrder #OneWorldGovernment further down.

But first, here is the very articulate Jeremy Lee calling out the plans of a One World Government.

Here is Ann’s speech (Credit Real Truth Real News)

🇦🇺 Australian Politician Ann Bressington Exposes Agenda 21, the New World Order and the Club of Rome on February 2/2013

Do not re-elect the quad party of the Libs, Labor, Nationals, Greens.

Research alternative minor parties or credible independents.

But, do not fall for the messaging of not voting at all.

We can turn this around.

