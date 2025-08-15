On the 14th of August Peter Malinauskas triumphantly shouted out that South Australia hit a new record high for people employed in South Australia.

Of course, this is designed to put the Labor government in a good light prior to the upcoming SA State elections in March of 2026.

So I thought I do a bit of digging to see if this was a genuine reason to gloat.

For starters, let’s have a look at the actual increase from the previous high, which was in June 2025, where employed people in South Australia were 977,000, and during this reporting period, July 2025 the number was 979,900, so thats an increase of 2,900 persons.

So, my next question was, how many people came and left the state during this period, and this is what I found.

Interstate Migration (2023-24)

23,419 people moved to South Australia

24,988 people left South Australia

That’s a net interstate migration of (minus) - 1,569 people

Overseas Migration (2023-24)

32,873 people arrived in South Australia

9,600 people left South Australia

That’s a net overseas migration of (plus) + 23, 273

Total Migration (Interstate + Overseas, 2023-24)

56,292 people moved to South Australia

24,588 people moved from South Australia

This is a total net migration of 21, 704 people.

So for this discussion, lets weight the employed people out of this cohort at 50%, this means that nearly 16,000 employed people came to SA and 2,900 jobs were created from the previous period, that means the employment for people who lived in SA reduced by 13,000 peoples. (Please fell free to correct me on my thinking)

But lets have a look at some key employment growth factors since Labor took power in 2022.

Employment in South Australia has increased by 96,500 persons since March 2022, when the Labor government assumed power.

But what has contributed to this?

Summarized Key Factors for Employment Growth in South Australia Since March 2022

Post-COVID Recovery: Robust economic rebound with 15% GSP growth, driven by agriculture (46% output rise), consumption, investment (up 30%), and exports (up 25%), leading to low unemployment (4%) and high participation (64.3%).

Health Care Expansion: Aging population and NDIS uptake (from 11,051 to 52,501 participants) added 57,600 jobs over a decade, projecting 21,000 more by 2027/28; now 17.9% of employment, heavily taxpayer-funded.

Public Sector Growth: 176,100 public jobs by June 2024 (up 3.6%), including 10,800 in administration; federal spending (12.5% of demand) and education reforms boosted full-time roles by 44,000, but >80% of new jobs may be government-funded.

Professional and Tech Sectors: 25,700 jobs added in professional services; 15% tech workforce growth; 75% of future growth to 2028 expected here, needing 146,000 new qualifications.

Infrastructure and Regional Development: 9,900 construction jobs; projects in renewables, defence, and agribusiness ($17.1 billion output); reduced interstate migration losses aided retention.

Other Elements: 7,400 education jobs; small business contributions; net migration (21,704 in 2023-24) adding 13,000-17,000 workers; moderating inflation and spending.

Growth is diversified but reliant on public/health sectors for sustainability.

Overall, while the growth is presented as a success of diversified drivers and policy reforms, a substantial share (potentially over half) appears tied to public and quasi-public sectors like health and NDIS, raising questions about long-term sustainability without broader private sector innovation and productivity gains.

This is certainly something to keep an eye on considering the States Non-Financial Public Sector (NFPS) Net Debt projection are set to reach nearly $50 Billion by 2030

How much more tax payer funded employment can our State sustain?

Something to keep in mind prior to March 2026

As always, I’m happy to be called out and corrected on the information provided, hence why my comments are open. Being challenged will also allow me to dig deeper to find consensus.

