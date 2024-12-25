Peter Dutton you have have shown your hand to me, a Christian on my most holly day.
I'm not pulling any punches in 2025
Peter Dutton chose to release this on the most holy of days in the CHRISTian calendar, CHRISTmas.
This just proves his position in regards to Christians in Australia.
JEWS do not recognise CHRIST as the messiah, and CRUCIFIED him.
He and the Liberal Party of Australia have shown their hand.
This could have been released on any another day
Thank you for solidifying your stance to me.
end
Yes, Thank You Oh So Honest Clean ExCop, Peter Mutton for solidifying your stance on this matter.
Peter's response: "I need to get along so I can keep my well paid job (Parasiting Off the Aussie Taxdollar Purse) and Stop the Blackmailing Puppeteers From Exposing My Crimes on The Australians That I Fork Tongue Represent."
So Sad, Too Bad, Your Done & Gone.
Speaks volumes. God is in the process of judgment His hands will sweep across all nations. None of these leaders that do not acknowledge His Living Son, He continues to live in the hearts & minds of those who are God's chosen. In Matthew 23 Jesus' monologue speaks volumes about the hypocrisy of the scribes & Pharisees, they are likened to a den of vipers & called them out as the 'synagogue of satan', more of hell than God.
In this upside down world these minions of evil are trying to destroy us w/ divisive chaos, globalism, socialism & Marxist ideals. The real church will rise in 2025. This is the Lord's Season & He will not be denied in His own Creation. Hold onto ur hats 2025 is going to be worth the wait, judgment is coming swift & of appropriate measure.
Worth reading the whole passage...
NIV https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+23&version=NIV
Here's a snippet. KJV
28 Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.
29 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous,
30 And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets.
31 Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets.
32 Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers.
33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?
34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:
35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.
36 Verily I say unto you, All these things shall come upon this generation.
37 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!
38 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.
39 For I say unto you, Ye shall not see me henceforth, till ye shall say, Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord.