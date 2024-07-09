Part 2 - Club Grubbery - 8 panel extravaganza Spotlight On Spotlight.
Graham and John speak to a panel about the Spotlight breakdown
Part 2 of the must watch Club Grubbery episode as they put the entire channel 7 program under the microscope with those who were there and some of the brightest critical minds in the country.
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Love this panel of superior, honest professionals ❤️