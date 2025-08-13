It has been announced today that Sarah Game will start her own Political Party, called ‘Sarah Game Fair Go For Australians’, and has a Candidate, long time Liberal Member, Henry Davis, ready to go for the March 2026 SA State Election.

Another South Australian political party will likely further dilute the overall vote and preference battles, not to mention yet another Political Party being started and named after their founders. Here are some other examples.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Katter's Australian Party Jacqui Lambie Network Gerard Rennick People First Party Palmer United Party Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST Derryn Hinch's Justice Party Kim for Canberra

And now, Sarah Game Fair Go For Australians.

Anyway I digress, below is some information on Sarah and Henry.

Who is Sarah Game?

Sarah Game is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Parliament of South Australia, who was elected in March 2022 and is serving an 8 year term ending in 2030, after which she will be eligible for re-election.

Sarah was initially voted in under One Nation in 2022 and then resigned from the party, citing the need to advocate for all South Australians without party constraints. She sat as a independent from May 2025, and has now assumed the leadership of her new party "Sarah Game Fair Go For Australians" as noted above.

Sarah’s key focuses include mental health access (especially in regional areas), veterans' support, men's health, holding the government accountable, sustainable immigration, and opposing race-based divisions (e.g., voted against the state Indigenous Voice to Parliament and plans to repeal related legislation).

She supported banning the Nazi Swastika in 2022 and initiated motions for IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) acceptance in SA, as well as being involved in the 2024 abortion amendment bill.

Sarah holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (Double Degree with 1st Class Honours), and has practiced as a Veterinarian, prior to being elected into the South Australian Parliament. Prior to this she taught as a Biology Teacher.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what the core policy platform will be

But for now:

Our name is our platform: We’ll fight for a fair go for anyone who works hard, contributes and is loyal to Australia.

Who Is Henry Davis?

Henry Davis, a veteran Adelaide City councillor and former branch president in the South Australian Liberal Party, who resigned from the party on August 9, 2025, after nearly 20 years of membership.

Henry cited the party's "lack of fight" against the incumbent Labor government, absence of a clear plan to win the upcoming state election, and a fundamental shift in its values, stating, "The party I joined no longer exists."

Davis has a history of leaving and rejoining the Liberals—he quit in March 2022 following the party's state election loss but rejoined in 2023 and even considered a federal Senate preselection bid in late 2024.

This latest departure comes amid broader internal challenges for the SA Liberals, including factional infighting and criticisms of its direction ahead of the 2026 state election.

Henry also serves as the Grand Registrar of the Grand Lodge of Freemasons of South Australia and the Northern Territory. This role is a senior position within the organization's leadership structure, involving responsibilities such as legal and administrative oversight for the lodge.

He has contributed to initiatives like hosting the organization's "Cornerstone Conversations" podcast in May 2024, and has also played a key role in major projects, including the development of the proposed "Keystone" tower in Adelaide, aimed at funding heritage maintenance and boosting tourism.

Henry has a Master's of Tax Law, Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice, and a Double Degree in Law and Arts (majoring in Economics and Philosophy).

He is currently the Principal of his tax law firm, Henry Lloyd Davis Pty Ltd, Grand Registrar, Grand Lodge of Freemasons of South Australia and the Northern Territory, and Councillor, Adelaide City Council (South Ward)

Previously he was an Airborne Electronics Analyst, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Councillor, City of Burnside Council (Magill and Kensington Gardens Ward), and long-time member of the South Australian Liberal Party

I wish them luck in their efforts to garner the vote of many politically disenfranchised South Australians.

