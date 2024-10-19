Information provided on behalf of the planning subcommittee representing Flag on the Hill. (FOTH) (Contact - flagonthehill@proton.me )

BY POPULAR DEMAND

You are invited to attend another highly informative, engaging and entertaining NATIONAL FREE MEDIA SUMMIT 2.0 2024!



Guest speakers include REBEKAH BARNETT, KURT MAHLBURG, KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS, JOHN LARTER & GRAHAM HOOD

EARLY BIRD $35 until November 10, 2024

($45 thereafter)

COMMUNITY STALLS will be operating from 3 pm. The official event begins at 4.00 pm.

ENTERTAINMENT by popular supporter The Flaming Sambucas!



KEY SPEAKER BIOGRAPHIES

Rebekah Barnett

https://x.com/dystopian_DU

Rebekah Barnett is a Brownstone Institute fellow, independent journalist and advocate for Australians injured by the Covid vaccines. She holds a BA in Communications from the University of Western Australia, and writes for her Substack, Dystopian Down Under.

Graham Hood

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/

Graham is a veteran aviator and former Qantas Captain with 36,000 flying hours. Graham and wife Michelle, herself an accomplished RN with degrees in law and psychology, have always had a passion to serve their community. “Hoody” as he is affectionately known, coming to public prominence through a heartfelt and passionate video about our country, his employer, the mandates and lockdowns which left Australia in a state of fibrillation.

He is a passionate Aussie larrikin who has a great respect for our war veterans, history, freedoms and those willing to serve in any capacity during times of need. Hoody founded the popular Club Grubbery with his mate John Larter.

Katie Ashby-Koppens

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/

Katie has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia. She is Head of Legal for Voices For Freedom New Zealand, a grassroots organisation that assisted thousands of people who were mandated out of work and suffering other human rights violations. Katie was legal case manager on the Childrens’ case in New Zealand and supported the AVN and Babies’ Cases in Australia upon joining PJ O’Brien & Associates.

She is the lead solicitor for the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia and has been actively engaging US, New Zealand and Australian governments to inform them on the UN and WHO Pandemic Treaties and striving for inquiries into governments’ public health response.

In February 2024 Katie with three others founded the Aligned Council of Australia, which has grown to 38 groups with over 1.8 million members. Their recent action week bringing attention to the World Health Organization pandemic treaty reforms was instrumental in the 14 MP and Senators’ letters that called on Prime Minister Albanese to reject the Pandemic Treaties at the recent World Health Assembly being held in Geneva. Katie’s focus is to ensure that the injustices and breaches of the fundamental legal principles that has occurred over the last four years not be allowed to occur again.

Kurt Mahlburg

https://x.com/k_mahlburg

Kurt Mahlburg is a husband to Angie, a father, a freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor and a regular columnist at The Daily Declaration. Kurt is also a Contributing Editor at Mercator, where he publishes weekly. More of his writings can be found at Intellectual Takeout, the Spectator Australia, The American Spectator and Caldron Pool.

A published author, Kurt’s breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West? explores the social and spiritual challenges facing Western nations and the hope Jesus offers in our crisis. Along with Warwick Marsh, Kurt has co-authored several other books, including Great Southland Revival, Power of Prayer, and Jesus: The Centre of It All.

Kurt is passionate about speaking the truths into the public square in a way that makes sense to a secular culture and that gives Christians courage to do the same. He has previously studied architecture, worked as a primary school teacher, and served as a missionary and a young adults pastor. Among Kurt’s other interests are philosophy, history, surf, the outdoors, and travel. He hosts his own blog at Cross and Culture

John Larter

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/

John found himself sacked by NSW Ambulance for failing to comply with a mandatory vaccination order and subsequent policy. As a result he took the Health Minister Brad Hazzard to the NSW Supreme Court to fight what can only be described as medical apartheid. He is passionate about politics and has previously been elected Mayor. He has a passion for aviation holds licences for helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. John teamed up with Drifta in 2022 and opened a store in Tumut. He is married to wife Caitlin (RN) and has six children. John is passionate about serving and answered the call from Graham Hood to assist with the Corakai floods. He has worked in many disasters including assisting with the Bali bombings and our most recent bushfires. John founded the popular Club Grubbery with his mate “Hoody”.

PLEASE NOTE

No signage or promotional items are permitted inside the venue unless pre-approved by the organisers for an official stallholder.

Thank you

The planning subcommittee representing Flag on the Hill. (FOTH)

Contact flagonthehill@proton.me

