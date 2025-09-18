The below detailed information has been shared on behalf of the National Rational Energy Network (NREN) to inform the Australian community 👇

🚨 National Food Security Strategy – Speak Up by 24 Sept 2025! 🚨

The govt’s plan = more audits & ESG red tape on farmers, promotion of lab-grown “novel foods” + insects, and higher food prices for everyone.

📅 Submissions close Wed 24 Sept 2025, 5pm (AEST)

✍️ Have your say: https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/food-security-strategy

Spend 20 minutes now on a short submission — or spend years accounting for every litre of fuel, every animal, every seed, every input.

Subject: URGENT: National Food Security Strategy – Submissions Close 24 Sept 2025

Attn: Rural & Regional Australia, farmers/producers and anyone who values Aussie-grown, real, local fresh food.

The Federal Government has released a National Food Security Strategy discussion paper. At first glance it looks harmless — but dig deeper and it’s full of dangerous, centralised controls and “woke” frameworks that will hurt farmers and push up food prices.

What it really means:

More surveillance, audits, and ESG/Scope-3 compliance pushed down onto farmers.

Government and corporates, not producers, holding the power.

Promotion of lab-grown “novel foods” and insects under the banner of “sustainability.”

Rising costs for family farms, while multinationals benefit.

👉 Submissions close Wednesday 24 September 2025, 5pm (AEST).

Make yours here: https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/food-security-strategy

To help, I’ve attached a Farmer Briefing that explains the paper in plain English and gives suggested points you can copy into your own submission. Even a short 1–2 page response makes a real difference.

I know some people will say: “I’m too busy to read this, let alone write a submission.”

But here’s the truth: if ESG accounting becomes mandatory, you’ll be forced to account for every litre of fuel, every animal, every seed, every input. That’s when you’ll really be busy. Spending 20 minutes now could save you years of pointless compliance later.

Please share this briefing widely with your networks. Every extra submission counts.

Below: Farmer Briefing v2 – a plain-English guide to the government’s discussion paper with suggested points for your submission, plus a glossary explaining all the weasel words.

Quick link: Have Your Say – National Food Security Strategy

Deadline: 5:00 pm (AEST), Wednesday 24 September 2025

A final Message from our Parody Minister (PM)

The Backyard Criminalization ACT 👇

