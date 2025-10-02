Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) sought submissions for the National Food Security Strategy discussion paper.

Submissions were invited because the Australian Government is developing the first National Food Security Strategy, and it wanted public, industry, and expert input to shape it.

Here’s the reasoning behind asking for submissions:

Gathering perspectives – Food security is affected by many sectors (agriculture, health, trade, environment, social services, Indigenous knowledge, etc.). The government wanted to hear from communities, organisations, and individuals who experience or work on these issues directly.

Identifying priorities – Submissions help highlight what different stakeholders see as the biggest risks: affordability, nutrition, supply chain resilience, climate change impacts, or Indigenous food security.

Ensuring inclusivity – By opening consultation, the process includes voices from First Nations groups, farmers, food producers, health advocates, and everyday Australians.

Informing policy design – The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry stated that submissions would directly inform the drafting of the Strategy, which will guide long-term national planning for secure, affordable, and sustainable food.

Transparency and legitimacy – Consultation makes the Strategy more credible and ensures it reflects the concerns and priorities of the broader population, not just government officials.

They received 366 responses through their survey. This included individuals, government agencies, industry bodies, research and academic organisations and not-for-profit organisations groups.

I was recently provided with a submission to the Discussion Paper from Flag on the Hill (FOTH) which is a South Australian community group set up to look at initiatives to unite and support various other South Australian community groups to affect change and hold government accountable.

Their Full Submission is below, and it an also be accessed as a PDF here.

But here is a quick dot point summary of the submission

