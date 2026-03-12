Hello there dear Subscriber.

As you may have noticed I have not been posting on this platform since December 2025.

This was triggered by Substacks capitulation to Australia’s social media ban obligations which incidentally Substack did not need to comply with.

It actually encouraged me to do something I had been planning to do for a while, which is build my own Website.

Most of the Subscribers to Mark’s Substack were included in a mail out from my new platform but it may have ended up in your spam folders.

Mark Neugebauer's Substack - A new home for my work - Reconfirm your Subscription

As mentioned in the mail out

If you’ve found value in the writing or discussions so far, I’d warmly invite you to continue following along at the new site. Your readership and engagement have always been a meaningful part of this work, and I’m grateful for the many thoughtful people who have been part of the conversation.

I fully understand if you are disappointed by this move and wish not to subscribe to the new platform as some already have.

If that is the case I wish you all the best as we navigate this tumultuous ever changing world.

I’ll now leave you with this excerpt from my full bio

God Bless

Mark