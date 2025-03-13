Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Multiculturalism, Voting Blocks, Immigration, Managed decline! What will you do?

Time to get activated.....your future depends on it.
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Some links from the Stream

John Ruddick - Multiculturalism

Chriscoveries - Chinese only?

British Australian Community - The Immigration Paradox

Kate Mason - Managed Retreat

The Cyberpunk Dingo - 3 Nations - Same Collapse

Heart Party Press release - Australia First Alliance

Kevin Loughrey Interview

Australians For Better Government

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mark catches up with Lt Col Kevin Loughrey from Australians For Better Government
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Mark catches up with Maria Bottrall co-organiser for 8:32 Muster SA
  Mark Neugebauer
Citizen Initiated referendum's (CIR), Voice of the Australian Constitution and Flag, God Bless Australia.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 47 - ‘Wake up Australia
  Mark Neugebauer
Australia is closing! Is it by design?
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark is joined by: Wade Northausen from Billboard Battalion
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - WITNESS STATEMENT Comprehensive Update
  Mark Neugebauer