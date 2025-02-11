Playback speed
Meet the Candidate - Mark catches up with Rebecca Hewett, PHON candidate for Mayo SA

Rebecca is the PHON candidate for the federal electorate of Mayo. I find out where she stands on key issues and how she will represent the community.
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 11, 2025
Rebecca Hewett is proud to stand as Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate for Mayo, driven by a passion to secure a strong and thriving future for all Australians. As a dedicated mother and advocate for change, Rebecca is determined to address the challenges facing her community and ensure future generations have the opportunities they deserve. (Read more here)

Links from discussion

Mark’s Candidate Questions

Sky News late debate - Hate Bill

Malcolm Roberts on Hate Bill

Meet the candidates

