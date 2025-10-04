Shared from correspondence to raise awareness - Media Release PDF HERE

World Habitat Day – 6 October 2025

NEW NATIONAL TRUTH MAP EXPOSES $1.38 TRILLION INDUSTRIALISATION OF AUSTRALIA’S LAND AND SEAS

The National Renewables Truth Map will be officially launched at a press conference on:

Date: Monday, 6 October 2025 (World Habitat Day)

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Cairns Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre (Mirror Building), Cairns QLD

Speakers:

Mr Steve Nowakowski – Conservationist, award-winning wilderness photographer, and co-creator of the Truth Map

Dr. Tim Nevard – Sustainable business leader and conservationist, recipient of the Order of Australia and Centenary Medal

A powerful new online tool launched on World Habitat Day empowers Australians — and the world — to zoom into their own suburb and see the renewable industrialisation projects either operating or planned in their backyard.

Conservationist and award-winning wilderness photographer Steve Nowakowski, in collaboration with Rainforest Reserves Australia, has unveiled the National Renewables Truth Map — the first of its kind in Australia.

The Truth Map combines official government data with community-sourced information to generate the nation’s most accurate geospatial information system (GIS) map of industrial renewable projects. For the first time, every Australian can log on and see exactly what is being built — or planned — in their backyard.

The Truth Map reveals:

31,000 wind turbine towers — six times the current national number to be replaced every 15-20 years, operating 30% - 40% of the time.

28,000 km of high-voltage transmission lines — longer than a lap around the equator.

7,800 km of undersea cabling — cutting through fragile marine habitats.

44,000 km of new haulage roads — longer than Australia’s coastline.

350–550 million solar grid panels covering 443,755 hectares — an area larger than metropolitan Sydney to be replaced every 25 years, operating 18% - 25% of the time.

$1.38 trillion in total costs — overwhelmingly subsidised by taxpayers.

Quotes

“After decades photographing Australia’s wild places, I have never seen a threat like this,” said Steve Nowakowski. “The Truth Map empowers every Australian to see what is really happening — zoom into your backyard and see what is coming. For too long, the full picture has been hidden.”

“This isn’t just about economics,” Mr Nowakowski added. “It’s about the kind of country we leave for future generations. On World Habitat Day, Australians deserve to see the truth.”

“Australians have not been honestly told the scale of what is planned for their land, seas, and communities. The Truth Map changes that. It puts knowledge and power back in the hands of ordinary citizens.”

How to Use the Truth Map

Open the Map

Visit www.rainforestreserves.org.au. Load the Data

Allow a short time for project data to upload. Explore Your Area Zoom in and scroll across the map

Click on projects to view detailed information (size, type, company) Filter by Project Type

Use the left-hand menu to select: Wind, Solar, Transmission, or Offshore. Share the Truth

Copy and share the link with your community, council, or MP.

Tip: Best viewed on desktop for full national data, but mobile-compatible.

Access the Map

Explore the Truth Map here: www.rainforestreserves.org.au

Media Contact:

Steve Nowakowski

📞 0402 810 411

✉️ rainforestreservesaustralia@gmail.com

About Steve Nowakowski

Steve Nowakowski is a well-known environmental photographer, conservationist, and campaigner based in Far North Queensland. For over three decades, he has used photography and mapping to document the impacts of development on Australia’s landscapes, rainforests, and communities. His work combines art and science, creating powerful visual records that make environmental destruction visible and accessible to the public.

Steve is the creator of the National Truth Map, a groundbreaking GIS tool that collates government data and project approvals to reveal the true scale of renewable energy projects across Australia. His work highlights the intersection of biodiversity loss, planning failures, and community impacts.

He has collaborated with community groups, conservation organisations, and media outlets nationally and internationally. Steve’s photography and mapping have been featured in major documentaries, news outlets, and campaigns, contributing to public awareness and policy debates on energy and environmental issues.

He lives in Cairns and continues to dedicate his professional life to documenting, mapping, and protecting Australia’s natural habitats.

end/

