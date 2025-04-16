Mark is Joined by Matilda Bawden - No. 4 Senate Candidate for Trumpet of Patriots

Trumpet of Patriots - Matilda Bawden

Matilda is a Forensic Social Worker with 30 years experience specialising in complex and compounding psychosocial barriers; including child protection, homelessness, poverty and disabilities. Matilda is a Former National Secretary of Whistleblowers Australia. Matilda has been a tireless champion of social justice causes and has dedicated her life to ensuring integrity and transparency in public office and public sector accountability. Matilda has featured in local, national and international news media for her passionate work in defending the human rights of the most vulnerable and disenfranchised members of society and was featured in the SBS Insight program, exposing corruption at the highest levels of government, including courtrooms in the form of the "Scheme Critical List".

