Mark is joined by: Jennifer Game - South Australian Senate Candidate for One Nation

Jennifer Game is a dedicated advocate for Australian sovereignty, economic reform and tax fairness, standing with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation as a Senate candidate for South Australia. With a background in science, law, and public policy, Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the fight for a fairer tax system, stronger national security and real opportunities for Australian workers.

Jennifer studied climate sciences, meteorology, geology, and biology at the University of Melbourne, graduating with Honours in Science. Her distinguished career includes roles as the first Registrar at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and later at the National Maritime Museum in Sydney. She also completed a tax law degree while working full-time and raising her family as a single parent.

With nearly 20 years of experience at the Australian Tax Office (ATO), Jennifer saw firsthand how foreign-owned multinational corporations manipulate the tax system to avoid paying their fair share. “We need to remove foreign-owned multinationals and their Australian subsidiaries from the corporate tax system and replace it with a transaction-based system that ensures they contribute to the Australian economy,” she says.

Since 2017, Jennifer has worked alongside Senator Pauline Hanson, providing policy advice, research and legislative support. She has played a key role in developing major policy initiatives and shaping One Nation’s stance on tax reform, economic stability, and national security.

Jennifer is also deeply concerned about Labor’s proposed superannuation and retirement policy changes, which she believes will unfairly penalise Australians who have invested in local shares. “Australians deserve certainty when planning for retirement, not constant changes that undermine their financial security,” she says.

Committed to putting South Australians first, Jennifer is focused on strengthening Australia’s manufacturing, supporting local jobs and securing energy independence. She believes that Australian workers, retirees and families deserve a government that prioritises their interests over foreign corporations and globalist agendas.

Jennifer lives in Adelaide, where she remains closely connected to her family, including her three grandchildren. She is calling on South Australians to stand with One Nation and demand real accountability in Canberra.

“It’s time for strong leadership, fair taxation, and policies that put Australians first,” she says. “Together, we can secure South Australia’s future and ensure prosperity for the next generation.”

