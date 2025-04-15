Mark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL)

Share this postMark’s SubstackMark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postMark’s SubstackMark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Mark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Discussing Australia votes and upcoming event.Mark NeugebauerApr 15, 20251Share this postMark’s SubstackMark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptAustralia Votes (ACL) - WebsiteSenate Candidate Forum - Book 👇Meet Your Candidate Forum - Boothby (Marginal seat) - Book 👇Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postMark’s SubstackMark is joined by Ashlyn Vice from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMark’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsMark NeugebauerRecent PostsMark Catches up with People First South Australia Senate Candidate - Robert Lonie 8 hrs ago • Mark NeugebauerEpisode 52 - ‘Wake up Australia'Apr 14 • Mark NeugebauerMark Catches up with Kym Hanton, independent candidate for Spence, South Australia. Apr 14 • Mark NeugebauerSouth Australia in Focus - Update Friday evening 11 April 2025 Apr 11 • Mark NeugebauerMark catches up with Citizens Party Senate Candidate for South Australia Mark FreerApr 8 • Mark NeugebauerEpisode 51 - ‘Wake up Australia' Apr 7 • Mark NeugebauerSouth Australia in Focus - Mark catches up with Michael Arbon: Budget and moreApr 3 • Mark Neugebauer
Share this post