Mark catches up with Trumpet of Patriots Mayo candidate Simeon Bidwell

Trumpet of Patriots has announced Simeon Bidwell as the party’s candidate for the South Australian seat of Mayo in the upcoming Federal Election.

Simeon Bidwell brings over two decades of expertise in cybersecurity and technology resilience, having fortified critical systems across defence, finance and health sectors. With a robust educational background—holding degrees in Information Technology and Business Administration, along with certifications like CISM and ISO 27001 Lead Auditor— Mr Bidwell has consistently delivered secure, efficient solutions. His collaborative approach and commitment to excellence make him a trusted advisor in both public and private spheres.

The electorate of Mayo, encompassing the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island, faces pressing socioeconomic challenges. Housing affordability and homelessness are considered critical concerns for 71.4% of residents. The region grapples also with income inequality and limited access to essential services, exacerbated by its diverse and dispersed population.

Mr Bidwell stands with Trumpet of Patriots, ready to address these challenges head-on as he balances risk management and operational continuity with strategies that address immediate concerns and lay the groundwork for sustained community prosperity.

Mr Bidwell says “It is time for common sense leadership and results-driven policies to prevail.”

“We can turbo charge our economy by bringing trillions of dollars of Australian Superannuation funds back to Australia. We can bring down the cost of living. We can solve the housing Crisis with 3% loan cap and fast rail.” Mr Bidwell said

“We will work with the Mayo electorate to restore prosperity through transparent governance and supporting local industries. Every Australian should have the opportunity and security to thrive.” he said

By addressing the core issues affecting the electorate, Simeon Bidwell aims to Make Australia Great Again, one community at a time.

