Mark catches up with South Australian Constitutional guru: Tim Dwyer

SA drought funding, hay runners, elections, Commonwealth of Australia Constitution and more.
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 29, 2025
Transcript

Tim’s Truth

Our True Australia

8:32 Muster video about SA drought

Australians for better government

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

