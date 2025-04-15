Mark Catches up with People First South Australia Senate Candidate - Robert Lonie

Robert Lonie - https://peoplefirstparty.au/robert-lonie/

Robert Lonie was born and raised in Regional New South Wales in the Macleay Valley. Growing up regionally taught Robert about helping your neighbours, being part of a community and looking out for others.

He completed school locally Worked locally with his father in a family Real Estate Business and then ventured north to Brisbane looking for opportunities that weren’t available in his small town. This led him to work within Electrical retail, Electrical wholesale and Electrical Recruitment all the while holding onto his passion for people and his country.

Robert since moved to South Australia where he entered another family business back into Real Estate and has been known as a competent individual with Integrity Morals and sound judgement having helped over a thousand people move home.

Robert is now a proud family man married with two boys which have lit the fire to speak up and represent the people and the country that he loves fighting to put people first and Australians first.

