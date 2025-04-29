Mark catches up with Louise Ackland Citizens Party Senate Candidate for South Australia

Louise is running as a senate candidate for the Citzens Party in South Australia, driven by a sense of duty to reverse the economic and social decline observed over the past two decades.

Raised in rural Victoria, Louise experienced a prosperous, cohesive society now eroded by globalization, privatization, and corporate dominance. Louise criticizes the major parties for betraying Australia through self-interest, leading to increased debt, loss of sovereignty, and compromised security.

As a Senate Candidate of the Australian Citizens Party, Louise advocates for economic development, public institutions, and national sovereignty to restore government accountability and secure a prosperous future for all Australians.

Louise Ackland

Australians Citizens Party

