Mark Catches up with Kym Hanton, independent candidate for Spence, South Australia.

Hands on Experience

About Kym Hanton

Kym Hanton is a 50-year-old father and sole parent. Kym began his career with the Royal Australian Airforce in 1998 and still serves as a reservist, was a Police officer of the South Australian Police for 17 years from 2004 to 2021, working in numerous fields including prosecution, general duties and various operations.

Kym found this role challenging but rewarding, Kym has always been a keen advocate for serving the community as a front-line worker. Kym for personal and professional reasons decided to pursue a career change and whilst working as a weapons instructor for the Royal Australian Airforce, he ventured into postal delivery services where he continues to serve the community but in a different format.

Kym has been involved in numerous community issues such as the Riverlea estate and the remains located, which was exposed by the podcast he hosts called The Handson Experience. He has also been involved in the Playford and Salisbury council with their developments taking a keen interest in the community needs and trying to hold those in all levels of government accountable.

Kym feels that his professional career experience and depth of knowledge with an understanding of community expectations and diversity will form a solid foundation for being in parliament.

Kym also being a dedicated family man, has great concerns for the future of our children and the associated negative impacts that the current and former government bodies have caused. This has caused the destruction of not only South Australia’s economy but also had a negative impact on families mental health and physical wellbeing.

Kym will also focus on contentious issues such as water rights, rising costs of horticulture and agriculture affecting Australia’s food production with ongoing negative consequences. Furthermore, Kym understands the impacts on the costs of living because unlike most politicians he is well aware of how much harder it is living from paycheck to paycheck with no end in sight.

