Mark catches up with Kevin Loughrey - The 'Race Clause' in the Australian Constitution

To advocate for a National Referendum to amend Section 51 subsection (xxvi) of the Australian Constitution. Currently, Section 51 subsection (xxvi) of the Australian Constitution states ‘ The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth with respect to: the people of any race for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws ’. This is otherwise known as the ‘race clause’ of the Constitution. We believe a National referendum should be held to rescind this subsection and insert into the Constitution a clause stating: ‘ No Government, nor any Government funded entity, at Federal, State, Territory or Local Government level within the Commonwealth of Australia may make laws or construct regulations that discriminate, in any way, on the basis of a citizen's race, sex or ancestral heritage. ’



