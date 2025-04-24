Mark catches up with Kevin Loughrey Independent Candidate for Richmond

Kevin is running for the NSW seat of Richmond as a Independent Candidate and will unpack what he has learnt through the process as well as unpacking his thoughts on how to move Australia out of the mess it is in.

Kevin is also co-founder of Australians for Better Government

I have caught up with Kevin previously, here:

Mark catches up with Lt Col Kevin Loughrey from Australians For Better Government - https://rumble.com/v6qibl2-mark-catches-up-with-lt-col-kevin-loughrey-from-australians-for-better-gove.html

Kevin.A.LOUGHREY LtCol(Ret'd) - Politics, Electoral & Constitutional reform + more - https://rumble.com/v56i8ro-kevin.a.loughrey-ltcolretd-politics-electoral-and-constitutional-reform-mor.html

Kevin Loughrey is a Lieutenant Colonel, who served in the Australian Army for 32 years - 4 of which were on secondment with the British Army.

Kevin also spent 15 years in private enterprise, firstly in senior management appointments within large companies and then he formed his own businesses to pursue interests in computing, engineering and science generally. Over his long career, Kevin has been awarded patents, both in Australia and Internationally, for several inventions.

In 2017, Kevin and his wife retired to Ballina, where they built a home. It was not long however, before Kevin was pulled back into public service, this time in the political sphere, when the COVID Pandemic broke in late 2019.

Having received training in biological warfare whilst in the British Army, Kevin was shocked by the mismanagement of Government Health Authorities, the ineptitude of our political class and the violation of our civil rights.

Kevin has also been vociferous in his condemnation of the climate change scam and has a deep desire to reform our system of Government, including improving how we vote and lifting the quality of candidates.

Kevin was a senior member of the National Party, but he has since joined the Libertarian Party. Kevin has been interviewed widely and has appeared on a number of podcasts, in which he has gained the reputation of a leading thought-leader in Australian politics.

