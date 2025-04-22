Mark catches up with Jodie Pickard from Love Australia about Voting for Life

VOTE LIFE Website

Make Your Vote Count for Life: A Pro Life Guide for the Australian Federal Election 2025

The upcoming Australian federal election is more than just a political event—it’s a moral crossroads. As Christians, we are called to be stewards of truth and defenders of life, and there is no greater moral issue in our time than the sanctity of life itself. Abortion is not just a political debate, it’s a spiritual battle that cuts to the heart of who we are as a society. This election is an opportunity for us to stand up, speak out, and vote with conviction for the most vulnerable among us—the unborn.

Introducing the Vote Life voting guide

To empower Christians and churches to make an educated, Pro Life vote, we’ve built a comprehensive voter guide. This resource is designed to cut through the noise and provide clear, reliable information about where candidates stand on the issue of abortion. Please read the Methodology if you are interested to understand our analysis. Here’s what it includes:

Senate Voter Guide:

votelifeaustralia.org

Covering every state and territory, this guide highlights Pro Life candidates who are committed to defending the unborn.

House of Representatives Guide

SA votelifeaustralia.org/southaustralia

QLD votelifeaustralia.org/queensland

*This guide has been created by Cherish Life and we endorse it.



Vote Life voting guide isn’t just for individuals—it’s a tool for churches, small groups, and Christian communities to engage in the political process with clarity and confidence. By using this resource, you can ensure your vote aligns with your faith and values.



Why Your Vote Matters

Some might argue that one vote doesn’t make a difference, but history tells a different story. Elections have been won and lost by razor-thin margins, and when Christians unite around a common cause, the impact is undeniable. Remember, we are not just voting for policies—we are voting for the kind of nation we want to leave for future generations. Our votes can elect more Pro Life Senators to support our current life champions; Senators Matthew Canavan, Alex Antic & Ralph Babet co-sponsors of the Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill 2022 which will need to be reintroduced into the new parliament. Senators David Fawcett, Malcolm Roberts and Matt O’Sullivan also rose to speak in support of Senator Babet's MATTERS OF URGENCY - Termination of Pregnancy. Please take a look at the voting record of this important motion, supported by 2 National,12 Liberal, 2 Independent and 2 One Nation members. It was opposed by 10 Greens, 15 Labor 5 Liberal and 2 Independent members.

Defeated 18-32.

As 2 Chronicles 7:14 reminds us, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

This election is a chance to turn the tide, to stand for righteousness, and to be a voice for the voiceless.

How to Use the Guide

Visit Our Website: votelifeaustralia.org

Access the voter guide online and explore the candidates in your area. Share It Widely: Encourage your church, family, and friends to use the guide. Host discussions, share it on social media, and make it a topic of prayer. Pray For Wisdom: Ask God to guide your decision and to raise up leaders who will honor Him and protect life.

Love Australia Team

