Mark catches up with Dylan Oakley from Freedom Has A Voice

Faith, politics, COVID, careers, grace, humility, courage, speaking with boldness and more.
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 06, 2025
Some links from our discussion

Dylan - Web

Dylan - Rumble

Dylan - X

Dylan - Facebook

The LNP Must NOT Receive a DEFAULT Vote 1 from Christians and Conservatives

Preference example

Trump - no more men in women’s sport

USAid funding Australia

Politico Funding

