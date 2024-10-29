REGISTER

Join us Wednesday 30 October at 7.30PM AEDT for our 4th webinar in our MAD Must Go series. Our very special guest for this session is Senator Malcolm Roberts, and he will be in conversation with Jody Clune and Katie Ashby-Koppens. We're absolutely delighted to welcome him to our forum.

Senator Roberts has agreed to table our MAD Must Go petition in the Senate next month, and we're looking forward to learning about that process, and how we can make our biggest impact in the Senate with our signatures.

In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (MAD Bill) risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe.

The MAD Bill threatens to change the landscape of what we can say online by giving the government unprecedented authority to control what information is allowed to circulate online. But the government won’t police online comments itself, through its regulator ACMA it will have the digital platforms enforce censor online discourse through industry codes.

Under this MAD Bill, government-approved media outlets may continue to operate freely, while independent voices—journalists, commentators, and everyday Australians who question or challenge official narratives—will be silenced.

In a healthy democracy, diverse opinions and independent reporting are vital for holding power to account. The MAD Bill risks shutting down those who offer alternative perspectives or critical analysis, making space only for government-sanctioned 'truth.' When only approved voices are allowed to speak, the public loses access to the full picture—essential for informed decision-making. This is why the MAD Bill MUST Go.

A little bit more about the tenacious and tireless Senator Roberts;

Senator Malcolm Roberts was first elected as a Senator in 2016 and was returned to the Senate in 2019. His passion for freedom, responsibility and service are his guiding principles for his work as a Senator for Queensland.

Malcolm spent his early years in India before his family moved to the bush in Central Queensland. He has also lived in the Hunter Valley (NSW) and worked and travelled widely across America and Canada before returning to Australia.

A family man with a background in engineering, mining, and business leadership, Malcolm has extensive experience and success in the corporate sector and as a business owner. Following his engineering degree (honours) from University of Queensland Malcolm spent three years as an underground coalface miner. He led the operational development of Australia’s largest and most complex underground coal project and successfully set many industry firsts.

In the 1990s, Malcolm gained a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business—one of the world’s most respected universities for finance and economics. He then went on to establish an executive consultancy specialising in leadership and management services for Australian and international clients.

Australia’s capacity to embrace its riches and talent has been slowly eroded over time by Nation-killing foreign globalist interests that have taken hold of the reins. His disappointment with Liberal-Labor-Nationals-Greens politicians who refuse to listen, refuse to face the facts, and lack care for our country is what led to his decision to join Pauline Hanson in standing for the Senate.

Malcolm is committed to optimising our productive capacity by removing excessive government intervention and halting the slow march towards the centralist approach that undermines our ability to take responsibility and have freedom in our lives.

His work as a senator has also provided greater clarity about the taxation system, the climate crisis and what is driving it, and the plight of Australians during the COVID response. He was among the first to speak out about the United Nations and its WHO power grab that is threatening Australia’s sovereignty.

Malcolm’s integrity and strength-of-character have helped him turn around businesses in his role as a leader and guided him in his role supporting leaders as an adviser, guide and mentor. With his keen interest in economics and passion for climate change data and facts, Malcolm’s investigations into the so-called ‘climate crisis’ have earned him the respect of informed people around the world. His analyses of the measured data and subsequent exposure of the corruption has led to a deep understanding of the foreign interests involved in destroying Australia.

Combining a practical and analytical approach with a deep respect for people and an understanding of history’s bigger picture makes Malcolm an ideal candidate for working with all people to bring back the Australia that was once known as ‘the lucky country’.

Note; Everyone who registers for the webinar will receive a copy of the recording once it's ready for distribution.

