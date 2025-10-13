***** The link to the Youtube video contains graphic discussions, listener discretion advised. *****

In the past few weeks, IOTP has exposed the existence of a recording hidden deep inside the ABC involving the open discussion of child sexual abuse by admitted paedophiles.



Adams and North have exhausted all possible avenues to bring this important story to the Australian people, including engaging with the ABC and the Minister for Communications.



No matter what avenue was taken, Adams was confronted by roadblocks for corrupt public officials who only want to conceal the truth, rather than expose it. Given the evil involved, they won’t apologise for their actions.



In the interests of the People does not shy away from protecting and advancing the public interest. We therefore given considerable legal risk have taken the unprecedented step to publish the recording here at our YouTube channel so that Australians can learn the real truth of our history.

We will not shy away no matter the consequences.



So here is the 42 minute paedophile recording from 1975 which Adams received from the ABC in complete raw unedited form.

