An unprecedented global alliance of parental rights and child protection organizations from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond has been formed to counter the World Health Organization’s Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) framework, which members argue threatens the innocence and healthy development of children worldwide.

July 23, 2025

TUMBY BAY, SA, Australia, July 23, 2025 /Christian Newswire/ — The newly launched International Coalition4Children brings together grassroots leaders, educators, and advocates united in a common mission: to protect childhood, uphold parental rights, and restore the role of the natural family in raising and educating the next generation.

“Children only get one childhood — it’s their human right to grow, go through puberty, accept themselves as they were born, and enter adulthood with their fertility intact. Schools must educate minds, not sexualize children or indoctrinate beliefs,” said Jana Lunden, spokesperson for the Natural Women’s Council in Ireland.

The World Health Organization and aligned UN agencies have promoted a model of education that critics say undermines biological reality, parental authority, and moral frameworks by introducing sexual concepts to children at increasingly younger ages.

“Children face unprecedented challenges to their healthy development,” said Kimberley Isherwood of Child Protection Wales.“Our international coalition provides a unified response and protective framework for children everywhere. It is fair to say, it’s been a long time coming!”

The coalition rejects the WHO’s global Comprehensive Sexuality Education guidelines and instead promotes policies rooted in biology, parental rights, national sovereignty, and traditional moral values.

“Action4Canada stands firmly to defend the innocence of children and the sanctity of the natural family as the foundation of a healthy society,” stated Tanya Gaw, founder of Action4Canada.“We resolutely oppose the UN’s Comprehensive Sexuality Education and any global effort to sexualize, confuse, or indoctrinate our youth. Today, we take that stand to the international stage as a proud member of the International Coalition4Children. Together with our worldwide allies, we are united in the battle to protect childhood and restore the role of the family in raising and educating the next generation based on biblical principles, truth, morality, biology, and common sense.”

The coalition intends to equip parents, engage lawmakers, and launch coordinated campaigns to hold global institutions accountable for policies that undermine children’s physical, emotional, and moral development.

“We are linking arms across the world to stand in the gap for our children, to protect them from the relentless indoctrination being forced down their throats,” said Rachel Read, Director of the International Coalition4Children, based in Australia. “We will no longer sit and watch but actively engage in this space to bring back health, life, and restored values to this generation and the ones to come. The future depends on it.”

https://internationalcoalition4children.org/

