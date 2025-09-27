Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tilly's avatar
Tilly
15h

Polls? We don't need any more polls to show most Australians are idiots. We have elections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture