For discernment, I recommend reading the full report from PAGE Research Centre for yourself - Search SUBMISSION 140 here, but below I have also included a summary of the submission.

Summary of Concerns Raised in the Report

This report, submitted by the Page Research Centre to a Senate committee, highlights several issues with misinformation and disinformation in Australia’s discussions about energy sources, costs, and policies. It argues that these distortions lead to higher electricity prices, reduced reliability, and harm to industries and households. Below is a straightforward breakdown of the main concerns, organized by the report’s sections.

Introduction

The report claims that the public belief in renewables as the cheapest energy option is based on flawed assumptions and contradicted by real-world data. It points to independent studies showing that continuing with coal (especially at existing sites) is the lowest-cost way to provide reliable electricity. The concerns focus on how advocacy groups, media, and politics have skewed the debate, resulting in higher bills and weaker energy security.

Section 1: Misinformation in the Energy Debate

Flaws in CSIRO’s GenCost Report : This widely cited report is seen as biased. It uses overly positive assumptions for wind and solar (like high performance rates) and negative ones for coal (like low performance due to renewables pushing it out). It ignores cheaper options like building new coal units at existing “brownfield” sites (where infrastructure like transmission lines already exists). It also underestimates rising costs for new transmission lines needed for renewables and assumes ongoing cost drops for renewables, even though the best sites are already used, leading to higher costs and delays.

Even GenCost Data Favors Coal : When looking closely, the report’s own lower-end estimates show coal as cheaper than renewables, especially since it models an unproven, expensive type of coal plant instead of standard ones.

Problems with AEMO’s Integrated System Plan (ISP) : This plan, often quoted as proving renewables are the “least-cost” path, is misleading. It excludes major costs like rooftop solar, home batteries, and network upgrades (adding hundreds of billions). It uses unrealistic assumptions, like perfect weather forecasting for decades, overestimating grid reliability with renewables. It assumes plenty of gas for backup but ignores supply limits. It doesn’t test alternatives like nuclear or extending coal plants because of policy constraints, yet it’s presented as a full comparison.

Realistic Alternatives : Using more practical assumptions (like brownfield expansions), coal and gas options cost far less ($103 billion vs. $198-255 billion for renewables) and keep wholesale prices lower ($50-100/MWh vs. $150-200/MWh).

Brownfield Sites: Several existing coal sites in NSW, Queensland, and Victoria have space and connections for expansions, avoiding huge new infrastructure costs.

Section 2: A Lie That Lives On

Persistent False Narrative : The idea that renewables are the cheapest is repeated endlessly, even though it’s contested and not supported by operations. This “lie” sticks due to constant reinforcement.

Media Role : Outlets like the ABC and Sydney Morning Herald highlight GenCost headlines without questioning assumptions, creating a loop that amplifies the claim.

Political Backing : The Energy Minister and others use it to justify policies, making alternatives like coal or nuclear seem unviable.

Public Opinion: Polls show most Australians now believe renewables will cut bills, despite rising costs and issues, due to this messaging.

Section 3: Destroying the Social and Economic License of Coal

Scale of Advocacy : Groups like the Sunrise Project, Greenpeace, and others had over $170 million in revenue in 2023-24, focused on ending coal use.

Origins : Started with a 2011 funding proposal (from Greenpeace and others) to phase out coal, backed by international funds like Rockefeller.

Australia Beyond Coal Coalition : A network of NGOs (e.g., Sunrise Project, Environment Victoria) models global campaigns to close coal plants through protests, media, and lawsuits.

Ongoing Funding : Relies on domestic and foreign money to sustain efforts.

How It Works : Groups divide roles—Sunrise handles funding, Greenpeace does stunts for media, Australia Institute provides “research” claiming renewables are cheaper, Environmental Defenders Office files lawsuits to delay projects, and others organize local protests or lobbying.

Strategy: Aim to ruin coal’s reputation (as “dirty” and uneconomic), raise costs via delays, and pressure politics, even if it ignores coal’s benefits.

Section 4: Foreign Influence

Funding Scale : At least $108 million (inflation-adjusted) from overseas foundations in the last 10 years, like ClimateWorks (USA), KR Foundation (Denmark), and Oak Foundation (Switzerland/UK).

Examples : Sunrise Project got millions for shifting finance away from coal; others funded lawsuits, campaigns, and research.

Impacts: This money warps debates by funding lobbying and misinformation, making policies favor foreign agendas over Australian needs. Transparency is low, as disclosures are often offshore.

Section 5: Smart Energy Council Case Study

Disinformation on Nuclear : The Council claimed seven nuclear reactors would cost $116-600 billion and provide only 3.7% of energy by 2050. This is false due to basic errors—like including storage in comparisons (storage doesn’t generate energy) and using wrong units (gigawatts vs. gigawatt-hours), ignoring nuclear’s high reliability. The $600 billion figure lacks evidence and cherry-picks overruns (e.g., UK’s Hinkley C) without global context.

Motivations : Funded by renewables, so it benefits from opposing nuclear to protect subsidies.

Spread and Effects: Picked up by media (Guardian, SBS), politicians (PM Albanese, ministers), and unions (Electrical Trades, Maritime). May have swayed public opinion and the 2025 election, as support for nuclear dropped from 61% to 37% after circulation.

Conclusion

The report worries that distorted information and foreign-funded campaigns push policies ignoring cheaper, reliable options like coal, leading to economic harm. It calls for transparent, evidence-based decisions to benefit Australians.

