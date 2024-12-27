Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

I catch up with City of Playford Councillor David Kerrison on his recent Council Motion regarding DNA contamination.

The motion failed, but is it buried?
Mark Neugebauer
Dec 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

I catch up with Councillor David Kerrison.

Cr Kerrison is a local resident and community member of One Tree Hill, a business person of a farming enterprise, a father and a Councillor for Ward 3 at the City of Playford.

Link to City of Playford Youtube

My post covering the motion 👇

Reviewing Playford Council South Australia DNA Contamination Motion

Reviewing Playford Council South Australia DNA Contamination Motion

Mark Neugebauer
·
Dec 18
Read full story

end

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level my subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Episode 36 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Reviewing Playford Council South Australia DNA Contamination Motion
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 35 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australian Retired Circuit Court Judge Stuart Lindsay discusses the recent Dr William Bay outcome in the Supreme Court of Queensland.
  Mark Neugebauer
Friday night update - Dr William Bay, DNA Contamination, Bovaer
  Mark Neugebauer
COVID 19 Vaccine truth bomb presented to Port Adelaide Council South Australia
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 34 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer