Friday night update - Dr William Bay, DNA Contamination, Bovaer

Friday 13 December 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Dec 13, 2024
Early Dr Bay from Kat A

QLD People’s protest - Dr Bay AMA

CLO - DR Bay result

SA DNA Contamination

DR Julie Sladden _ Port Adelaide RoS

Tony Nikolic

Free Speech Union

Coles Media Release

My take on Bovaer

Australian Organic

Adelaide Freedom Rally

Farmer Butcher

Australian Meats

AusIntegrity - Nestle

Who owns Nestle

Yahoo Finance - Nestle

Monopoly - Who Owns the world

end

