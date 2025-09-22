I recently had someone send a Document titled ‘FISH KILL AND ADELAIDE DESALINATION PLANT (ADP) - (50 dot points of various issues, facts and concerns)’ to me and I’m sharing for public discernment and discussion.

But before you get to that document I’d like you to ponder this image 👇

The document the image comes from is titled “Adelaide Desalination Project Plankton Characterisation Study”, prepared by Paul van Ruth (2010) .

It was done for Adelaide Aqua and completed by the South Australian Research & Development Institute (SARDI).

It is SARDI Publication No. F2010/000378-1 , SARDI Research Report Series No. 487.

The full text (PDF) is available from the EPA of South Australia website: Adelaide Desalination Project Plankton Characterisation Study (August 2010).

2010 (before plant operation): Scientists said desalination might encourage harmful algal blooms and called for close monitoring.



Now lets move on

Here is a summary for ‘FISH KILL AND ADELAIDE DESALINATION PLANT (ADP) - (50 dot points of various issues, facts and concerns)’ The full slides for the document follow the summary.

What’s happening? The Adelaide Desalination Plant (ADP) takes in seawater, filters out fresh water, and pumps the leftover waste (“toxic brine”) back into the ocean.

This brine is much saltier, sometimes hotter, and contains cleaning chemicals (like bleach, acids, and anti-foulants).

The document argues that this waste is harming marine life and may be linked to recent mass fish deaths and algal blooms. Why is the brine a problem? Salinity: Brine is nearly twice as salty as seawater. Fish and creatures like leafy seadragons can’t tolerate rapid changes, so it stresses or kills them.

Chemicals: The plant uses and discharges acids, bleach, copper, and other substances. These are toxic to fish and build up in the environment.

Temperature: The discharge water has sometimes been 6–12°C hotter than seawater. That’s far above the allowed 1°C difference, and it can shock or kill fish.

Oxygen depletion: Dense salty water sinks and spreads along the seabed. It has very little oxygen, creating “dead zones” where fish suffocate. Conditions that make it worse: “Dodge tides” (local term for very weak tides) mean the brine doesn’t disperse properly. Instead, it builds up and concentrates near the outflow.

Algal blooms: Extra nutrients (like phosphorus from decaying fish or the brine itself) and hotter water encourage toxic algae to grow rapidly, which harms marine ecosystems further. Evidence of harm: Monitoring reports show brine salinity levels regularly exceeded safe limits (sometimes up to 42.6 ppt, while most marine life is harmed above 39 ppt).

pH levels (acidity/alkalinity) were sometimes hundreds of times higher or lower than normal seawater, which can cause stress or death to marine organisms.

Leafy seadragons, very sensitive to changes in salinity, were among the first creatures to wash up dead.

Past fish kills have occurred near other desalination plants in Australia too. Government oversight & disputes: The EPA (Environment Protection Authority) is supposed to enforce safe limits, but the document claims their monitoring is flawed (sampling too close to the discharge, where natural conditions are already altered).

The government has publicly blamed other causes (heatwaves, river floods, or upwellings) but the document argues these don’t fit the timing or data.

Some point to a conflict of interest: the same minister oversees both SA Water (which runs the plant) and the EPA (which regulates it). Bigger picture: The concern is that the ADP (and other proposed desalination plants, like Port Lincoln) are being operated in ways that risk long-term harm to marine ecosystems and fisheries.

The document calls for a Royal Commission (formal investigation) into the link between the desalination plant and the fish kills.

🧾 Bottom Line

The document strongly suggests that toxic brine from the Adelaide Desalination Plant is not being properly managed, leading to fish deaths, algal blooms, and ecological damage. It claims that oversight bodies have downplayed or ignored the issue, and it calls for an independent inquiry to get to the truth.

In short

2010 (before plant operation): Scientists said desalination might encourage harmful algal blooms and called for close monitoring.

2024–25 (after years of operation): Evidence shows fish kills, algal blooms, and water chemistry conditions that align with those exact risks.

So yes, the link is valid: the fish kill/algal bloom concerns are not speculative — they were foreseen in baseline studies more than a decade ago.

Link for full PDF Document

end/

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.