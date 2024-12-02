As readers may know, I recently wrote to Port Lincoln Council regarding their decision not to follow the lead of the Port Hedland Initiative, and subsequently received a response to my initial email. Here 👇

Today I have replied to CEO of Port Lincoln Council Eric Brown which I have included below.

However I have also decided to make that my last correspondence regarding the Port Hedland Motion. There are many lanes in this fight against tyrrany and sometime we can stretch ourselves over too many of them. As a good friend often points out, there are many blips in the radar that need addressing, but its important not to run yourself too thin trying to fight them all. But I hope me keeping you in the loop with my attempts has motivated you to take action within your spheres of influence.

Take care out there.

Mark

end

