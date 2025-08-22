Link 👇

In a recent Podcast I reported on a South Australian parliamentary speech by Sarah Game from Fair Go Australians Party regarding the Malinauskas Government passing the Emergency Management (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2024.

Her speech can be listened to just below👇, but keep reading on for a breakdown from research done by Cathryn N, who is the Coordinator from Onkaparinga Valley My Place who’s mission is to inform South Asutralians what this could mean for the future.

Expanded upon by Cathryn 👇

📖 Background – Where This Bill Comes From

------------------------------------------

- 2021: The original Emergency Management (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill was introduced under the Liberal Government (Premier Steven Marshall).

- 2024: Labor revived and expanded it through Minister Dan Cregan (Independent in name, but serving as a Labor Minister).

- 2025: The amendments passed through Parliament with both major parties waving it through. Only Sarah Game MLC (Independent) stood against it.

The stated purpose is to “modernise” South Australia’s emergency management framework. In reality, it broadens state powers over landholders, stock, and operations — embedding permanent new control levers that can be activated at will.

📌 SIDEBAR: SA’s Perpetual Climate Emergency

- In September 2019, SA Parliament became the first in Australia to declare a climate emergency.

- That declaration has never been revoked.

- Under this Bill, the new “State of Alert” powers can be layered over the standing climate emergency — meaning SA effectively lives in a permanent emergency state.

- Farmers could face restrictions, surveillance, or compliance orders without any specific disaster, simply because climate change is treated as an “ongoing crisis.”

⚠️ This backdrop turns every drought, flood, heatwave, or bushfire into justification for activating extraordinary powers against landholders.

🔎 Cregan’s Framing (Hansard 2024, Second Reading)

--------------------------------------------------

“Strengthening roles and responsibilities” → in reality, expanding government authority over landholders, stock, and operations.

“State Recovery Coordinator” (permanent role) → embeds an ongoing bureaucracy with powers to intervene on farms under the banner of “recovery.”

“State of Alert” (new category) → allows activation of government powers before an actual emergency exists. This is pre-emptive control. Farmers could be restricted, monitored, or ordered around on the basis of a forecast or model.

“Modify or dispense with other Acts” → Ministers can override legal protections in other laws (eg. property, planning, environment, water, or ag-related Acts) during a declaration. Safeguards like “checks and balances” can be swept aside.

“Information powers” → you can be compelled to hand over records, livestock movement logs, or other farm data.

“Protection from liability” → officials have immunity from damages caused by their orders, leaving the farmer to wear the costs.

“Increased fines and penalties” → non-compliance by farmers (eg. resisting access, refusing destruction orders) will now carry harsher punishment.

### 🚜 Farmer Translation of Cregan’s Words

- A new permanent official (Recovery Coordinator) can turn up after a flood, fire, or biosecurity scare and dictate what happens on your property.

- A State of Alert could be declared for “climate emergencies” or “biosecurity scares” — meaning restrictions or forced measures could apply indefinitely.

- Ministerial override powers mean your rights under ag, water, or property laws can be suspended with the stroke of a pen.

- Livestock destruction, land access, or water diversion could be ordered — without guarantee of compensation.

- If you object or resist, you face penalties — while the official carries no liability.

Political Positioning (2024):

- Cregan (Independent in name, Labor Minister in reality) introduced the Bill and carried Labor’s agenda forward.

- He leant heavily on “consultation” and “broad support” language — but the submissions he refers to were mainly from government agencies and NGOs, not farming families.

- He claimed “98% support” for State of Alert, but this comes from carefully selected stakeholders, not the rural community who will bear the costs.

🐑 Case Study: Foot and Mouth Disease Scare

-------------------------------------------

Imagine: a “suspected outbreak” of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in South Australia, triggered by imported beef or by a false-positive PCR test. Under this new Bill:

1. State of Alert declared: Powers activated before any actual outbreak confirmed.

2. Biosecurity + EM Act combined: Livestock destruction orders could be issued. Entire herds could be wiped out.

3. Land access: Authorised officers can enter farms without consent. Police-backed if necessary.

4. Data seizure: Farmers forced to hand over stock records, movement logs.

5. Ministerial override: Protections under ag and compensation laws may be suspended.

6. Costs borne by farmers: Officials immune from liability; the farmer pays.

7. Non-compliance punished: Resistance to orders carries fines and penalties.

🚜 The red meat industry could be devastated overnight — justified under the “emergency” framework, with no recourse for farmers.

🏢 Public Sector Mobilisation – 26AC

------------------------------------

The Bill allows rapid secondment of public sector staff into emergency management roles.

### 🚜 Farmer Translation

- Dept of Primary Industries staff may be seconded not to support farmers, but to police farmers’ actions, investigate breaches, and administer fines.

- Agencies that should advocate for farmers become enforcement arms of the State.

- Renewable developers get cooperation — farmers get surveillance.

- This formalises the weaponisation of government departments against farmers under a perpetual emergency framework.

📌 See Page 5 for a detailed case study on how this could unfold in a Foot and Mouth Disease scare.

⚡ Energy Emergency – Minister for Energy & Mining Powers

--------------------------------------------------------

The Bill expands the powers of the Minister for Energy & Mining to declare an electricity supply emergency and issue binding directions.

On paper: this is about “ensuring stability” and “protecting consumers.”

In practice: it hands government the ability to curtail or cut off power supply, restrict farmers’ and businesses’ use of electricity, and prioritise corporate and government facilities over rural operations.

### 🚜 Farmer Translation

- Rolling blackouts or forced curtailment: If the grid falters (as it increasingly does with heavy reliance on intermittent renewables), the Minister can cut supply to farms, cold storage, irrigation pumps, or processing sheds — without compensation.

- Priority for the city, not the land: In a crisis, government and metropolitan infrastructure are protected first. Rural producers may be “sacrificed” to stabilise supply.

- Expanded compliance obligations: Farmers running cool rooms, irrigation systems, or solar/battery setups could face new reporting or operating restrictions.

📌 SIDEBAR: The Coming “Perpetual Energy Emergency”

- South Australia already experienced a statewide blackout in 2016.

- With increasing dependence on wind and solar, and reduced reliable baseload, risks of instability are rising.

- Under this Bill, such instability can justify continuous declarations of “electricity supply emergency.”

- This creates the potential for a permanent energy rationing regime — where farmers are routinely told how much power they can use, when, and for what.

⚠️ When you combine this with the standing climate emergency (declared in 2019 and never revoked — see Page 2), South Australia faces a double bind: a perpetual “climate crisis” and a perpetual “energy crisis.” Together, these provide government with continuous justification to override farmers’ rights, curtail operations, and shift costs onto the landholder.

📢 Call to Action – Farmers Must Respond

----------------------------------------

- Labor introduced it. Liberals waved it through. Only Sarah Game stood firmly against it.

- Note: The Bill was originally created under the Liberals (2021, Steven Marshall government). Labor expanded it (2024, Cregan). In 2025, both majors backed it.

- Ben Hood (Liberal) attempted a minor agricultural amendment — but it failed.

### 🚜 What Farmers Must Do

- Demand answers: Why did the Liberals help wave through a Bill that targets their own farming base?

- Confront local MPs with the real-world consequences for property rights, livestock, water, and livelihoods.

- Build awareness: This is not “disaster planning” — it is the legal architecture of control.

- Spread the word: Neighbours, local councils, producer groups must see the detail.

- Insist on proper representation: Parliament must serve farmers, not strip their rights under the cover of perpetual “emergencies.”

⚠️This Bill cannot be read in isolation.

It must be understood alongside the 2019 Climate Emergency declaration (never revoked) and the looming instability of South Australia’s renewable-heavy grid.

Together, these create the conditions for perpetual emergency powers — enabling government to act against farmers, landholders, and rural communities at will.

📌 For Hansard references and live debate records, see:

- SA Parliament Hansard Search

- Second Reading (Cregan, 2024): Link

- Debate & Amendments (2025): Link

end

