Right now in Australia, truth is being put on trial.

On 31 March, Canadian father Chris Elston—better known as Billboard Chris—will face court in Australia for daring to say what every sane parent knows: children cannot consent to puberty blockers.

Chris made this simple, factual comment while criticising the appointment of a radical transgender activist to a biased World Health Organization panel pushing so-called “gender-affirming care.” He questioned whether someone who promotes harmful medical interventions for kids should be advising global policy.

The response? Censorship—by our own government.

The Australian Government’s eSafety Commissioner or, the “e-Karen” (as she’s become known to many) is an unelected bureaucrat with extraordinary powers. She ordered social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down Chris’s post, branding it “cyber abuse.” X complied under threat of massive fines, but has now joined Chris in legally fighting back.

Add your name to the petition to stop the eKaren's censorship regime before it becomes permanent.

While this case involves a dad from Canada, and a social media platform headquartered in the USA, it really is about Australia. Most importantly, it’s about what the Australian Government eSafety Commissioner can do to you as an Australian.

Because if the eSafety Commissioner can censor a father overseas, she can absolutely censor you. And she already is.

Australians across the country are being silenced for expressing views that don’t align with radical ideologies. Whether it’s questioning puberty blockers, opposing drag storytime for kids, or simply quoting basic biology, your online speech is under threat.

And the eSafety Commissioner—who’s rightly earned the nickname “eKaren”—has been given sweeping powers to enforce this censorship regime. Her office can order platforms to remove content, block users, and impose crippling fines… all without proper oversight, public accountability, or democratic consent.

Think about how insane this is: a Canadian dad, posting on an American platform, was censored by an Australian bureaucrat. A bureaucrat who now claims the right to control not only what you say—but what anyone, anywhere in the world is allowed to say online.

Ten years ago, this kind of global censorship from one unelected Australian official would’ve been unthinkable. Now it’s being normalised.

This case matters for one reason above all: your freedom is next.

If the court sides with the eKaren, it will lock in her powers to dictate what you can say, read, and share online. That means more censorship, more bans, more thought-policing—especially on sensitive topics like gender ideology, child safeguarding, and government policy.

But if Chris wins, it will shake the foundations of this censorship machine. The eSafety Commissioner will be put on notice. The government will be pressured to back down. And freedom of speech will gain new ground here in Australia.

This moment is critical. Public pressure can make the difference. The decision-maker is Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. She’s responsible for overseeing the eSafety Commissioner and ensuring these online laws are fair. If enough Australians speak out, the political cost of staying silent will become too high for her to ignore.

Send a message to Federal Communication Minister Michelle Rowland now—sign the petition and demand she rein in the eSafety Commissioner.

Here’s what’s at stake:

A crucial court ruling on the legality of the eSafety Commissioner’s actions is due on 31 March—just days away. This decision could set the tone for free speech in Australia for years to come.

If we lose, the eKaren’s censorship reign will become entrenched. She’ll have the green light to keep silencing dissent, muzzling critics, and punishing Australians who challenge radical ideologies. Social media companies will be forced into compliance. Debate will be sterilised. The truth will be buried.

But if we win, the tide turns. The government will be forced to confront its abuse of power. The eSafety Commissioner will be held accountable. Free speech will be strengthened. And Australians will once again be able to speak the truth—about gender, about children, about government overreach—without fear of being cancelled by a petty bureaucrat.

Silencing truth is not safety. It's tyranny. Take a stand and sign the petition now.

Thank you for standing up for truth and freedom,

George Christensen and the team at CitizenGO

P.S. This case is being watched worldwide. Why? Because an unelected Australian bureaucrat is dragging a Canadian dad and a US-based social media company into court. What happens here in Australia could have ripple effects globally—but more importantly, it will decide your rights at home. Let’s show the world what real Aussies are made and push back against online censorship!

More information:

Billboard Chris Takes on eSafety Commissioner in Free Speech Battle (The Epoch Times)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/billboard-chris-takes-on-esafety-commissioner-in-free-speech-battle-5824650

‘Important’: Billboard Chris trial draws closer (HRLA)

https://www.hrla.org.au/important_billboard_chris_trial_draws_closer

“Litmus Test” Court Case Against Government Censorship of Musk’s “X” to be Heard Next Month, Australia (ADF International)

https://adfinternational.org/news/billboard-chris-next-month

Billboard Chris Sues Australia’s eSafety Commissioner in Landmark Free Speech Case (The Daily Declaration)

https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2025/03/25/billboard-chris-free-speech/

