💥 Explosive Revelations about the ‘National Fire Ant Eradication Program’ (NFAEP) 🚨

Mark catches up with Debra Leigh from Global Truth Network again to discuss the astounding news covered by Ipswich Tibune titled ‘Fire ant program slammed over GMO bait silence’, as well as her latest Documentaries covering the Fire Ant Program and how it affects Queensland Farmers.

‘Can you Hear us – The Voices from the Lockyer Valley’, and

‘Shattered Dreams – Chemical and bureaucratic overload cripples 30-year family business’

Find out more by following Global Truth Network on:

Substack - https://substack.com/@globaltruthnetwork

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork

Stop the Toxic Fire Ant Program Face Book - https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/

The Ipswich Tribune article - https://www.ipswichtribune.com.au/business/fire-ant-program-slammed-over-gmo-bait-silence

In summary the chemicals and bureaucracy are destroying people's lives, hay farms businesses, nurseries and organic farms and businesses and so much more, even if the products weren't GMO but throw GMO into the mix, they are spreading these baits over 880,000 hectares of SE QLD and spreading, with no environmental impact study to understand risks and harms of these baits.

In most areas where the baits are being spread, there are no fire ants, so all of this harm and damage which is known, with a lot more which is not yet known, because they have not done the studies, and for what?

To kill ants whose sting is less painful than a green ant bite which we have lived with forever.

None of this makes sense,

The NFAEP site where they made the announcement on 25th August - https://www.fireants.org.au/about-us/news-and-events/news/treatment-organic-property

The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator site which talks about what the OTGR does - https://www.ogtr.gov.au/about-ogtr/how-we-regulate-genetically-modified-organisms-gmos

It clearly says about the Gene Technology Act 2000 which they administer:

The main features of the Act:

Prohibition of all dealings with GMOs unless authorised.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holy Groove - Matthew in Blues – The Garden Shook -

