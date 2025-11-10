Mark’s Substack

Episode 82 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 10 November 2025
Nov 10, 2025

Some topics covered.

Saving healthy viable in utero babies after 23 weeks

Remembrance day

More solar panel fires, more lithium battery fires

Bovaer killing Danish cattle

AI use reduces human cognitive performance

Albo decrees electricity to be free - for 3h a day

dropping rural speedlimits isn’t about safety, its about CO2

Canadian Government culls 400 healthy Ostriches ‘to protect public and animals health’

China denies downing US aircraft off their coast

Now there is a gender PAIN gap to add to the PAY gap

More trans madness - the UK has fallen

plus more

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.

