Episode 81 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered

Mark recaps ‘informed consent’ 👇

Russian drones targeting Ukrainian wind turbines

SA toddler dies suddenly… but I’m still not allowed to ask about vaxxes

QLD soccer player killed by lightning - but ‘struck by lightning’ is a misnomer

Germany and France join the US in examining a ‘Bitcoin Strategic Reserve’

Chalmers still eyeing your super - wants it ‘unlocked’ for Govt projects

Govt ‘modelling’ says or expensive green power will be cheaper in 10 years

Diversity is strength - Another mass stabbing in the UK - but not terrorism

VICGOV endorses racism now - with priority in medical and parliamentary access for the indigenous - time for all of us to ‘self identify’?

Oozlum bird of ridiculosity - Our sex Discrimination commissioner doesn’t know what a woman is, and Slovakia introduces a speed limit for pedestrians.

and more

