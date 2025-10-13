Episode 78 - ‘Wake up Australia'

some topics covered

John Adams ABC expose

Who Collaboration Centres - Links at bottom

More Battery fires

Rio to close the Tomago smelter over power prices

RFK Jr gets called ‘antisemetic’ for noting that circumcision is an autism risk

Another huge upweek for Gold and Silver - and a deep dive on Silver

Did the AFP delete Bruce’s fingerprints after his acquittal - yes, but only after he asked them to confirm they had

‘Ceasefire’ in Gaza - but is the war over and if so, who won?

Climate change is causing alzheimers in dolphins now

and more

WHO Collaborating Centres - Australia - https://apps.who.int/whocc/List.aspxY2woeUVsMqN3axNszL%2f%2f8g=%3d

Adelaide

WHO Collaborating Centre for Point-of-Care Testing - https://apps.who.int/whocc/Detail.aspx?i6EQyh+/Na3wKGconFGBVw==

Infectious - COVID-19 POCT Program - https://www.flinders.edu.au/fhmri/research/international-centre-for-point-of-care-testing/infectious-covid-19-poct-program

WHO Collaborating Centre on Advancing Health in All Policies Implementation - https://apps.who.int/whocc/Detail.aspx?aBYCBAbWrTjLOcVhBO4BjA==

WHO Collaborating Centre for Mass Gatherings and Global Health Security https://apps.who.int/whocc/Detail.aspx?eaFJf+fe37dVWqTnkLdcrQ==

