Episode 75 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix - News and commentary from Bruce's perspective: Monday 22 September 2025
Mark Neugebauer
Sep 23, 2025
Some topics covered.

Needle free flu vaccine

LGB International split from TQIaphabet

Erika Kirk speech

Kirk Shooting update - some things are not adding up (as usual)

Not easy being green

  • More turbine troubles

  • Tesla remotely discharging batteries due to fire risk

Health

  • This week it’s dementia story week

  • What is RFKJ’s big Vax announcement? Aluminum??

Money and finance

  • Another alternate inflation measure - the ATO charges 10% on overdue taxes

Diversity is strength

  • Why do black runners dominate white runners in sprint races and where is the outrage?

Government over-reach - more UK police Facebook policing

Miscellaneous - Australia, UK and Canada ‘recognise’ Palestine

and more

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.

