Episode 74 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Some topics covered this week.

Adelaide rally

WHO Treaty, IHR’s, Emergency Management speech

Say no to #PABS (Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing)

Charlie Kirk - Some video clips showing why the left had to silence him

Not easy being green: More battery fires - but don’t worry - there have only been 10 EV fires in Australia - ever !!

Health:

Keto diet good for depression

Paul Thomas vindicated - another hidden vax v unvax study comes to light

Horses get vax injuries too

Money and finance: 2 more real world inflation metrics - insurance up 17% in a year, electricity 14%

Government over-reach - Nepali citizens burn the parliament

Miscellaneous - abortion is ‘health care’ and restricting is ‘controversial’

Oozlum bird of ridiculosity - transgenders taking over women’s chess!

Islamophobia Report: A Blueprint for Censorship and Control

and more

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.