Episode 68 - ‘Wake up Australia'

Apologies to viewers, I had some internet issues for the first 10 or minutes.

Some topics covered in the show

Substacks: Robert Bryce - Sunblock Documentary, Bettina Arndt - Movember feminist take over, Ian Brighthope - Do you want to be free?

Who’s bridge is it? - Nasser Mashni

"You’d Call Me a Problem If I Marched for Australia" - Sam Bamford

More Green projects blow out

Aussie children playing in the rain and snow that children will never see.

Mre ‘red meat bad’ reports

New ‘study’ exonerates wind turbines from health problems

wood heaters killing hundreds

Wriston’s law - money goes where it’s treated best

Law student fights cash

Diversity is strength - Sydney Harbour Bridge for gaza?

Government over-reach - working from home is a right now?

Miscellaneous

Oozlum bird of ridiculosity

And more

